LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Wizards Game

LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards.
On Sunday night, the Charlotte Hornets are on the road to face off with the Washington Wizards.  

For the game, they will be without their best player, as All-Star LaMelo Ball remains ruled out due to an ankle injury. 

Underdog NBA: "LaMelo Ball (ankle) ruled out for Sunday." 

Ball had missed the first 13 games of the season due to an ankle injury but then returned to play in three games. 

In those three games, he averaged 19.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest. 

However, in Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers, he stepped on a fan's foot and hurt his ankle.

In the game, he got injured; the former second-overall pick had 26 points and six assists on 5/8 shooting from the three-point range. 

Sunday will be the second straight game that he has been ruled out. 

He is by far the team's best player and coming off a season where he averaged 20.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest.  

The Hornets come into the night one of the worst teams in the league.

They are 4-13 in their first 17 games and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

After starting out the season 3-3 in their first six games, they have lost ten of their last 11 games. 

Meanwhile, the Wizards come into the game off to a solid start to the season.

They are 9-7 in their first 16 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

