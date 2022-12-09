LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Knicks-Hornets Game

LaMelo Ball is on the injury report for Friday's game between the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets.

On Friday evening, the Charlotte Hornets are hosting the New York Knicks in North Carolina.

For the game, they will remain without their best player All-Star LaMelo Ball, who has been ruled out for the tenth straight game due to an ankle injury.

The former third-overall pick is coming off a season where he averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest in only his second year in the NBA.

He has only played in three games this season and is averaging 19.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest.

After returning from an ankle injury that caused him to miss the first 13 games of the season, he got injured again when he stepped on a fan's foot in his third game back.

The Hornets are currently the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7-18 record in their first 25 games.

In their last game, they lost 122-116 to the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York on Wednesday night.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and 4-8 in 12 games at home.

As for the Knicks, they are 12-13 in their first 25 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and 6-6 in the 12 games they have played on the road.

In their last game, they beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-89 at home on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.