LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Wizards-Hornets Game

On Friday night, the Charlotte Hornets are hosting the Washington Wizards in North Carolina.

They will be without their best player for the game, as All-Star LaMelo Ball has been ruled out (ankle).

The former third-overall pick missed the first 13 games of the season and returned for three games before getting injured again.

In the three games he played, he averaged 19.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest.

This will be his sixth straight game out of the lineup (and 19th game missed on the season).

The Hornets come into the game as one of the worst teams in the league.

They had started out 3-3 but are 3-12 in their last 15 games.

Currently, the team is 6-15 in 21 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

At home, they are 3-6 in nine games hosted in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Playing without Ball is tough because they likely wouldn't have been a playoff team even if he had been healthy for the majority of the season.

As for the Wizards, they come into the night as the ninth seed in the east with an 11-11 record in their first 22 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 3-7 in the ten games they have played on the road.

Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal make up a talented big three.

Kuzma is an NBA Champion (2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers), while both Beal and Porzingis have been All-Stars.