LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Warriors-Hornets Game

The Charlotte Hornets are hosting the Golden State Warriors in North Carolina on Saturday evening, but for the game they will remain without their best player.

LaMelo Ball has been ruled out with the ankle injury that has kept him out of the first five games of the season (as relayed by Underdog NBA).

The Hornets enter the game with a 2-3 record.

They have wins over the San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks and losses against the New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks and Orlando Magic.

Last season, Ball made the All-Star Game and averaged 20.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest.

He is their best player and face of the franchise, so his absence is a huge deal for their team.

In each of the last two seasons, the Hornets have been blown out in the play-in tournament.

Ball has the potential to be a superstar, so if they can build the right roster around the former third-overall pick, they could have a bright future.

As for the Warriors, they enter the night with a 3-2 record in their first five contests.

They have wins over the Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat.

Their two losses came against the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.

Steph Curry has led the way averaging 30.8 points per contest on 45.8% shooting from the three-point range.

Last season, they won the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics, which was their fourth title in the last eight seasons.