LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Knicks Game

LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks.
The Charlotte Hornets will be in Manhattan to take on the New York Knicks on Wednesday evening, but they will remain without their best player for the game.

All-Star guard LaMelo Ball has been ruled out (due to the ankle injury that has kept him out of their first three games) as relayed by Underdog NBA.  

Underdog NBA: "LaMelo Ball (ankle) ruled out for Wednesday."

Surprisingly, the Hornets are off to a 2-1 start, and they beat the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday without both Terry Rozier and Ball.  

They are not expected to be a very good team, but Ball is a potential superstar so it would be no surprise to see him have the Hornets in playoff contention once he gets healthy. 

Last season, he made the All-Star Game at 20-years-old and averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest.

The Hornets have lost in the play-in tournament in back-to-back seasons, so they have been right on the cusp of being a playoff team. 

They do not have a good supporting cast around Ball, but Rozier is off to a good start averaging 23.5 points and 8.5 assists per contest in his first two games. 

The Knicks come into the game with a 2-1 record (they have wins over the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons). 

Their one loss came in overtime against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. 

Following the Knicks, the Hornets will head to Orlando, Florida, to face off with the Magic on Friday night. 

By Ben Stinar
