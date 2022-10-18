LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Spurs Game

The Charlotte Hornets will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Wednesday evening when they go to Texas to face off with the San Antonio Spurs.

Unfortunately, they will be without their best player for the first game.

On Tuesday, the team released their injury report, and the only player ruled out is All-Star LaMelo Ball due to an ankle sprain.

NBA's official injury report

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium had previously reported that him missing time was a possibility.

Ball was the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and this past season he averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest in 75 regular season games.

The Hornets were the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference, but they lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament.

That was their second season in a row getting blown out in the play-in tournament (they lost to the Indiana Pacers in 2021).

Their roster is mediocre, but Ball makes them exciting because he has the potential to be a superstar in the NBA.

Over the summer, he turned 21 years old, so he is nowhere even near his prime.

The Hornets have the potential to be a play-in tournament team once again this season.

As for the Spurs, they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference but lost in the play-in tournament to the New Orleans Pelicans.

They will likely be one of the worst teams in the entire NBA this year because they are in total rebuilding mode.