Skip to main content
Here's What LaMelo Ball Tweeted After The Hornets Beat The Knicks

Here's What LaMelo Ball Tweeted After The Hornets Beat The Knicks

LaMelo Ball sent out a tweet after the Charlotte Hornets beat the New York Knicks on Wednesday evening.

LaMelo Ball sent out a tweet after the Charlotte Hornets beat the New York Knicks on Wednesday evening.

The New York Knicks lost to the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 125-114 on Wednesday evening in New York City, and after the game LaMelo Ball sent out a tweet.   

The tweet from Ball can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Ball had 20 points, five rebounds and a career-high 15 assists in the win. 

The Hornets improved to 40-37 on the season, while the Knicks fell to 34-43. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17909301_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What LaMelo Ball Tweeted After The Hornets Beat The Knicks

By Ben Stinar26 seconds ago
USATSI_17988193_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ben Simmons' Status For Bucks-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_17992146_168388303_lowres
News

Julius Randle Was Asked If He Demanded A Trade From The Knicks

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17877967_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17877678_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rajon Rondo's Status For Cavs-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17994131_168388303_lowres
News

Watch The Altercation At The End Of The Suns-Warriors Game That Everyone Is Talking About

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17286861_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jordan Poole Said About His Trash Talk With Chris Paul

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16987776_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Nets

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17992006_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The Clippers

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago