Here's What LaMelo Ball Tweeted After The Hornets Beat The Knicks

The New York Knicks lost to the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 125-114 on Wednesday evening in New York City, and after the game LaMelo Ball sent out a tweet.

The tweet from Ball can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Ball had 20 points, five rebounds and a career-high 15 assists in the win.

The Hornets improved to 40-37 on the season, while the Knicks fell to 34-43.

The Related stories on NBA basketball