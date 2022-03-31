Skip to main content
Here's What LaMelo Ball Tweeted After The Hornets Beat The Knicks

LaMelo Ball sent out a tweet after the Charlotte Hornets beat the New York Knicks on Wednesday evening.

The New York Knicks lost to the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 125-114 on Wednesday evening in New York City, and after the game LaMelo Ball sent out a tweet.   

The tweet from Ball can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Ball had 20 points, five rebounds and a career-high 15 assists in the win. 

The Hornets improved to 40-37 on the season, while the Knicks fell to 34-43. 

