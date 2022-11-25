LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Timberwolves-Hornets Game

On Friday night, the Charlotte Hornets are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in North Carolina.

For the game, they will remain without their best player as All-Star LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for the fourth straight game.

Via Charlotte Hornets PR: "INJURY UPDATE: @hornets vs MIN 11/25 Ball (L Ankle Sprain) out Martin (L Knee Procedure) out Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) out Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) questionable"

Ball had missed the first 13 games of the season due to an ankle injury and then returned for three straight games.

In his return, he averaged 19.3 points and 7.0 assists per contest.

However, in a game last week against the Indiana Pacers, he stepped on a fan's foot and once again injured his ankle.

Before exiting the game with the injury, he had 26 points, six assists and made five three-pointers.

Ball is by far their best player, and the team has been off to a horrendous start to the 2022-23 season.

They are currently 5-14 in their first 19 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

After starting out 3-3 in their first six games, they are now 2-11 in their last 13 games.

Going up against the Timberwolves will not be an easy task because they currently have the longest winning streak in the NBA.

They have won five games in a row and are 10-8 in their first 18 games, which has them tied for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.