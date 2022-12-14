LaMelo Ball's Updated Injury Status For Pistons-Hornets Game

LaMelo Ball is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game between the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets.

On Wednesday evening, the Charlotte Hornets are hosting the Detroit Pistons in North Carolina.

For the game, they could get their best player back in the lineup, as LaMelo Ball has been listed as questionable.

The 2022 NBA All-Star has missed the last 11 games due to an ankle injury.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium also reported a positive update on Ball for Wednesday’s game.

Charania: "After missing one month with re-injured ankle, Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball is optimistic to return to lineup tonight vs. Pistons, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

The former third-overall pick has only played in three games this season (he also missed the first 13 games).

He is averaging 19.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest.

During his third game back, he stepped on a fan's foot which injured his ankle.

Without Ball for most of the season, it's no surprise that the Hornets have been one of the worst teams in the NBA.

They are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7-20 record in 27 games.

Over the last ten games, the Hornets are 3-7, and they are in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

However, the only team in the Eastern Conference that has been worse than them is the Pistons.

They come into the night with a 7-22 record in 29 games (and have the most losses in the entire NBA).

At home, the Hornets are 4-9 in 13 games, while the Pistons are 3-13 in 16 on the road.