LATEST: Game 1 NBA Finals Injury Reports

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics have updated their injury reports as of 9:30 Eastern Time for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the NBA Finals and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 9:30 Eastern Time. 

Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. remain listed as questionable for the Warriors, while Robert Williams III is questionable for the Celtics. 

Meanwhile, James Wiseman has been ruled out for the game.  

Marcus Smart had initially been listed as questionable for the Celtics, but he is no longer on the injury report. 

The Celtics are coming into the series after beating the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night in Florida. 

On the other side, the Warriors are coming into the series very well rested as they finished their series against the Dallas Mavericks exactly a week ago. 

This is their sixth time in the Finals in eight years, while the Celtics are in the Finals for the first time since the 2010 season. 

