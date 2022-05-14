Latest News On Khris Middleton Before Game 6

Skip to main content

Latest Injury News On Khris Middleton Before Game 6

Mike Budenholzer met with the media before the Milwaukee Bucks host the Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night in Wisconsin, and for the game they continue to play without All-Star shooting guard Khris Middleton. 

Before the game, NBA Champion head coach Mike Budenholzer met with reporters, and was asked about Middleton (via Scott Grodsky of CBS 58 News). 

"He's doing well," Budenholzer said via Grodsky. "He's making progress. We're optimistic, but no new update."

The Bucks won their first-round playoff series against the Chicago Bulls in just five games, and Middleton injured his knee in the second game of the series.  

They have played the entire series without Middleton against the Celtics, and they are currently up 3-2.

Therefore, they have played well in his absence, but if they want to make another run at a title they will definitely need him back in the mix.

A win for the Bucks on Friday will send them to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Miami Heat are the team that the winner of this series will face in the next round. 

