Latest Updates Regarding Darius Garland's Injury

In the Cleveland Cavaliers first game of the 2022-23 NBA season against the Toronto Raptors, All-Star guard Darius Garland left early with a left eye injury. Later, it was revealed that Garland had suffered a laceration inside his eyelid, which has led to his eye being swollen shut.

As a result, Garland has not played in Cleveland’s last two games and he has not practiced with them either. The Cavaliers have not said whether or not this will be a long-term injury that will keep Garland sidelined indefinitely, but head coach J.B. Bickerstaff did give an update on his young star’s progress on Sunday.

“He's doing better. There's swelling, so got to wait until the swelling goes down,” Bickerstaff told reporters. “When you hold his eye open, he can see. So that's obviously a good thing. But it's just going to take time, and we just have to wait and see.”

During their game against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, October 22, Darius Garland took to Twitter to let his fans know that he was watching the game with his one good eye.

As far as when Garland could return to the floor, it does appear as if he will be ready to go at some point within the next week, assuming he does not have any complications with his vision between now and the next few days.

According to Cavaliers reporter Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com Garland is aiming to return on Friday, Oct. 28 when Cleveland goes on the road to take on the Boston Celtics. However, no official word has been given from the Cavaliers on when the young star will return to the floor.

Beginning the 2022-23 NBA season 2-1, the Cavaliers have not backed down with Garland sidelined, as newly acquired All-Star Donovan Mitchell has been sensational. Mitchell has scored at least 30 points in each of the team’s first three games, making him the only player in franchise history to begin a season with three consecutive 30-point games.

Not to mention, Cleveland has looked strong defensively as well, as they currently rank sixth in the league in defensive rating through one week of the new season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will have the next couple of days off before Rookie of the Year favorite Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic come to town on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

