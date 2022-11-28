Lauri Markkanen's Injury Status For Bulls-Jazz Game

On Monday night, the Utah Jazz are hosting the Chicago Bulls in Salt Lake City.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Lauri Markkanen is listed as questionable (knee).

Andy Larson of The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Markkanen participated in shootaround on Monday morning.

Larson: "Lauri Markkanen at shootaround this morning. He does have a small pad on that right knee, but is participating at shootaround, so that’s a good sign for his availability tonight."

The Jazz come into the night with a 12-10 record in their first 22 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

They got off to a great start to the season but have gone cold with a 3-7 record in their last ten games (they are also in the middle of a four-game losing streak).

Markkanen has been arguably their best player, with averages of 21.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest.

He was traded to the Jazz over the offseason in the deal that landed the Cleveland Cavaliers with All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

Originally, Markkanen was the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Arizona and spent the first four seasons of his pro-career with the Bulls.

At home, the Jazz are 6-2 in eight games.

As for the Bulls, they come into the game with an 8-11 record, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

On the road, they have a 3-6 record.