Lauri Markkanen's Status For Jazz-Nuggets Game

Lauri Markkanen is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets.

On Saturday night, the Utah Jazz will be in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets.

For the game, they will remain without their best player Lauri Markkanen, who has been ruled out for the third straight contest due to an illness.

The former Arizona star has gotten off to an excellent start to the 2022-23 season with averages of 22.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 52.8% shooting from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range.

In addition, he has helped the Jazz get off to a solid start to the year with a 15-13 record in 28 games (Markkanen has played in 26).

They are the sixth seed in the Western Conference and only 2.5 games behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the first seed.

However, they have gone just 3-7 in their previous ten games.

Markkanen has played well enough that he could end up being considered for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game (if he remains consistent).

He began his career with the Chicago Bulls and then spent one season with the Cleveland Cavaliers before being traded to the Jazz over the offseason.

As for the Nuggets, they will enter the night as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 15-10 record in their first 25 games.

Over the last ten games, they are 6-4.

In the nine games they have hosted at home in Denver, Colorado, the Nuggets are 6-3, while the Jazz are 6-8 in 14 games on the road.