Bulls Injury Report Against The Cavs

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers at the United Center in Illinois on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Bulls against the Cavs can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Bulls come into the game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-26 record in the 66 games that they have played in so far this season.

They won their last game against the Detroit Pistons, and are 5-5 in their last ten games overall.

In the 34 games that they have played at home this season they have an impressive 24-10 record.

The franchise has not been to the postseason since 2017.

