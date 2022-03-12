Skip to main content
Zach LaVine's Status For Cavs-Bulls Game

Zach LaVine is listed as questionable for Saturday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night, but for the game they could be without one of their All-Stars. 

Zach LaVine is listed as questionable due to a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.    

The Bulls come into the game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-26 record in the 66 games that they have played in so far this season.  

However, they are only 1.5 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the second seed in the conference.  

At home, the Bulls have an impressive 24-10 record in the 34 games that they have played at the United Center.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

