Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Suns Game

The Chicago Bulls will be in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns on Friday evening, and their best player is on the injury report, but he will likely play.

All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine is listed on the injury report due to a knee injury, but he is probable for the game and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bulls come into the night as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-28 record in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season.

However, they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak, and just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.

The Related stories on NBA basketball