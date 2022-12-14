BREAKING: LeBron James And Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Celtics-Lakers Game

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been upgraded to available for Tuesday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers.

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Boston Celtics in California.

For the game, they will have their two best players in the starting lineup, as LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (back) available to play Tuesday."

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) available to play Tuesday."

The Lakers are coming off a 124-117 win over the Detroit Pistons (in Michigan) on Sunday night.

Davis and James combined for 69 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists in the victory.

James comes into the night with averages of 26.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 19 games.

Meanwhile, Davis is averaging 27.7 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest in 23 games.

If the Lakers can stay healthy, the duo of Davis and James should be able to have them compete for a top-ten seed in the Western Conference.

Right now, the Lakers are 11-15 in their first 26 games, which has them as the 12th seed.

After a slow start to the season, they have been playing better as of late and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

At home, the Lakers are 6-6 in 12 games.

Going up against the Celtics will be a challenge because they are the best team in the NBA, with a 21-7 record in 28 games.

However, they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and on the second night of a back-to-back after losing 113-93 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

On the road, the Celtics are 10-5 in 15 games outside of Massachusetts.