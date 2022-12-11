BREAKING: LeBron James And Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Pistons Game

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been upgraded to available for Sunday's game.

On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.

For the game, they will have their two best players available and in the starting lineup, as both Anthony Davis and LeBron James have been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) will play Sunday."

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (back) will play Sunday."

James comes into the evening averaging 25.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 18 games.

Meanwhile, Davis is averaging 27.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest in 22 games.

The Lakers are coming off a 133-122 loss in overtime to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night in Pennsylvania.

Davis and James combined for 54 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks.

Right now, the Lakers are 10-15 in 25 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games but in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

However, the Lakers are only 3.5 games behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

This will be the sixth straight game that the Lakers have played on the road, and their next game will be at home on Tuesday night against the Boston Celtics.

As for the Pistons, they are the 15th seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference with a 7-21 record in 28 games.