BREAKING: LeBron James And Anthony Davis' Finalized Injury Status Against Spurs

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are in Texas to play the San Antonio Spurs, and they have good news heading into the game.

Their two best players, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, will both be available.

Via Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times: "Lakers say that Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left adductor strain) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at San Antonio."

James had missed each of the last five games, and the Lakers went 3-2 in that stretch.

They had been in the middle of a three-game winning streak before losing to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

Davis has been playing exceptionally over his last four games.

He is coming off a game where he put up 37 points, 21 rebounds, two assists, five steals and five blocks.

In addition, the former Kentucky star has scored at least 30 points and grabbed at least 16 rebounds in each of the last four games.

They will need him to continue playing like a superstar to turn their season around.

Currently, the Lakers are the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 5-11 record in their first 16 games.

On the road, they have an 0-6 record, so they are still looking for their first victory away from Los Angeles.

As for James, he has played in ten games this season and is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest.

The Spurs come into the night with a 6-13 record, which has them as the 13th seed in the west.