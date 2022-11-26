Skip to main content

BREAKING: LeBron James And Anthony Davis' Finalized Injury Status Against Spurs

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both available for Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are in Texas to play the San Antonio Spurs, and they have good news heading into the game.

Their two best players, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, will both be available. 

Via Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times: "Lakers say that Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left adductor strain) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at San Antonio." 

James had missed each of the last five games, and the Lakers went 3-2 in that stretch. 

They had been in the middle of a three-game winning streak before losing to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. 

Davis has been playing exceptionally over his last four games. 

He is coming off a game where he put up 37 points, 21 rebounds, two assists, five steals and five blocks. 

In addition, the former Kentucky star has scored at least 30 points and grabbed at least 16 rebounds in each of the last four games.

They will need him to continue playing like a superstar to turn their season around. 

Currently, the Lakers are the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 5-11 record in their first 16 games.  

On the road, they have an 0-6 record, so they are still looking for their first victory away from Los Angeles.  

As for James, he has played in ten games this season and is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest. 

The Spurs come into the night with a 6-13 record, which has them as the 13th seed in the west.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here 

USATSI_16008950_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Clint Capela's Updated Injury Status For Hawks-Rockets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16902154_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Lakers And Spurs Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19476642_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And Pacers Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19327413_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Cavs And Bucks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19493815_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat Make 2 Roster Moves Before Friday's Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19384194_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: LeBron James And Anthony Davis' Finalized Injury Status Against Spurs

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19501599_168388303_lowres
Injuries

76ers And Magic's Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19460133_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Eric Gordon's Status For Hawks-Rockets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16974201_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks' Finalized Injury Report Against Trail Blazers

By Ben Stinar