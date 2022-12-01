LeBron James And Anthony Davis' Finalized Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Lakers Game

LeBron James And Anthony Davis are both available for Wednesday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in California on Wednesday evening.

They will have their two best players available, as Anthony Davis and LeBron James will play in the game.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (adductor) available to play Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (back) available to play Wednesday."

James comes into the night with averages of 25.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

Meanwhile, Davis is averaging 26.2 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest.

Yet, the Lakers have struggled to start the season with a 7-12 record in their first 19 games.

They are the 13th seed in the Western Conference but only 3.0 games behind the Sacramento Kings for the sixth seed.

At home, the Lakers are 5-6 in 11 games and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

There are still 63 games left in their season, so there is plenty of time, but they have yet to look like a team who will make the NBA Playoffs.

As for the Trail Blazers, this will be the second night of a back-to-back (they lost to the Los Angeles Clippers 118-112 on Tuesday night at home in Oregon).

They are 1-4 in their last five games and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Coming into the night, the Trail Blazers are the seventh seed in the west with an 11-10 record in their first 21 games.

On the road, they have been impressive, with a 7-5 record in 12 games away from Oregon.