LeBron James Announces His Status For Lakers-Clippers Game

LeBron James says that he will play in Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers are facing off in California (the Clippers are the home team).

For the game, the Lakers' best player LeBron James had been on the injury report (he missed Monday's game against the Utah Jazz).

However, he says that he will play in Wednesday's game. 

Via Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet: "LeBron James said he would play tonight vs. the Clippers after a sore foot kept him out in Utah two days ago. “Rest is the only way to help it…which I don’t have,” he said. “I’ll be in the lineup tonight.” 

James comes into the night averaging 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in the nine games he's played in. 

However, the Lakers have been off to an awful start to the 2022-23 NBA season. 

They won two games in a row after starting out 0-5, but are now on a three-game winning streak, so they come into the night with a 3-7 record in ten games. 

In their last game against the Utah Jazz (on the road in Salt Lake City), they lost by a score of 139-116.

Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook combined for 51 points, but the Lakers allowed seven players on the Jazz to score in double-digits. 

As for the Clippers, they come into the night with a 6-5 record in their first 11 games of the season.

In their first game of the season (Oct. 20), they beat the Lakers by a score of 103-97. 

