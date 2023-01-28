LeBron James' Current Injury Status For Lakers-Celtics Game

LeBron James remains listed as questionable for Saturday's game (as of 3:30 Eastern Time).

The Los Angeles Lakers are in Massachusetts to take on the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.

Earlier this season, the two teams faced off (in Los Angeles), and the game was a thriller, going into overtime.

The Celtics won 122-118, and Jayson Tatum erupted for 44 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

For Saturday's matchup, LeBron James (ankle) remains listed as questionable on the injury report (the latest update came out at 3:30 Eastern Time).

The future Hall of Famer turned 38 last month, but he has still been one of the best players in the NBA.

He is currently averaging 29.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 39 games.

James has only averaged 30+ points per contest in a season three times (out of 19 seasons), so this has been one of the best scoring years of his career.

The numbers he has been able to put up are remarkable (he's scored 43+ points four times already this season), and he is shooting 50.7% from the field.

In their most recent game against the Celtics, he had 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are 23-26 in 49 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

However, the west has been so close that they are only 2.5 games behind Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks for the sixth seed (a guaranteed playoff spot).

As for the Celtics, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-15 record in 50 games.