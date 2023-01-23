LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Trail Blazers Game

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are in Oregon to take on the Portland Trail Blazers.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) will play Sunday."

The four-time NBA Champion enters the night with outstanding averages of 29.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 36 games (he is also shooting 50.6% from the field).

Last month, James celebrated his 38th birthday, but he is still playing like a top-ten player in the NBA.

That said, the Lakers are 21-25 in 46 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 9-14 in 23 on the road.

James is in his fifth season with the franchise, and they have missed the postseason twice (and made the postseason twice).

In 2020, he led them to the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.

Right now, the Lakers are only 1.5 games out of the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot).

As for the Trail Blazers, they are the 12th seed in the west with a 21-24 record in 45 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 3-7, and they are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

However, the Trail Blazers are a solid team on their home floor, with an 11-9 record in the 20 games they have hosted in Portland, Oregon.