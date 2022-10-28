LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Timberwolves Game

On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are facing off with the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.

For the game, they will have their best player available.

LeBron James is officially upgraded to available, so he will be in the starting lineup.

James and the Lakers come into the game with an 0-4 record in their first four contests.

They have losses to the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers.

Even with the tough start, James has still be at the top of his game, averaging 25.2 points, 10.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per contest.

Last season, the Lakers went 33-49 and missed the NBA Playoffs for the second time in four seasons.

They do not look like anything like a playoff team once again this season.

James is in his 20th season in the NBA and fifth with the Lakers.

He joined the franchise in the summer of 2018 and led them to the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.

As for the Timberwolves, they enter the night with a 3-2 record in their first five games and are coming off a win over the San Antonio Spurs.

This past season, they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018, and over the offseason, they picked up All-Star center Rudy Gobert in a trade with the Utah Jazz.

They could end up being one of the best teams in the Western Conference this season.

Their impressive roster features D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and Gobert.