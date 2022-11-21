Skip to main content

BREAKING: LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Spurs-Lakers Game

LeBron James has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers.
On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in California for their 15th game of the season.   

LeBron James has been ruled out for the contest, which will be his fourth straight game out of the lineup.  

James is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest in ten games.

The Lakers enter the night with a 4-10 record in their first 14 games, but they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak after beating the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons.

On the season, they have already had two separate five-game losing streaks. 

The Houston Rockets and Pistons are the only two teams in the entire NBA who have fewer wins than the Lakers. 

James is in his fifth season with the Lakers after signing with the franchise in the summer of 2018. 

They won the NBA Championship in 2020 but have missed the postseason in two of the last four seasons.

Against the Spurs, the Lakers will have a great chance to keep their winning streak alive (even without James) because they are one of the coldest teams in the league.

After starting out 5-2 in their first seven games, the Spurs have dropped nine of the last ten games and come in with a 6-11 record (they are also in the middle of a four-game losing streak). 

On the road, the Spurs are 3-6, while the Lakers are 4-5 at home. 

