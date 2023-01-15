LeBron James' Injury Status For 76ers-Lakers Game

LeBron James is on the injury report for Sunday's game.

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in California.

For the game, their best player LeBron James is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) listed probable for Sunday."

The four-time NBA Champion comes into the night with impressive averages of 29.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 32 games.

He is also shooting 50.3% from the field and has scored 37+ points in three of his last five games.

That said, the Lakers are near the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

They are the 13th seed with a 19-23 record in 42 games.

However, the west has been close, so they are only one game out of the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot).

James led the Lakers to the NBA Championship in 2020, but they are coming off a season where they went 33-49 and missed the postseason.

Over the last ten games, they are 6-4, but the Lakers are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

As for the 76ers, they are 26-16 in 42 games, which has them tied for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have gone 6-4 in their last ten games and are coming off a 118-117 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

On the road, the 76ers are 9-9 in 18 games, while the Lakers are 10-9 in the 19 games they have hosted in Los Angeles, California.