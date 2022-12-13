LeBron James' Injury Status For Celtics-Lakers Game

LeBron James is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers.

On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Boston Celtics in California.

For the game, LeBron James is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) probable for Tuesday."

James is averaging 26.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 19 games (on 47.0% shooting from the field).

On Sunday night, he put up 35 points, five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 37 minutes of playing time.

The Lakers defeated the Detroit Pistons 124-117 (on the road in Michigan) to improve to 11-15 in 26 games on the season.

They are currently the 12th seed in the Western Conference, but the west has been close, so they are only 4.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the fourth seed.

Over the last ten games, the Lakers have gone 6-4, and they are 6-6 in 12 games at home.

James is in his 20th season in the NBA and fifth playing for the Lakers.

With the Lakers, James has averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 242 regular season games.

In 2020, he led them to the NBA Championship, but they have also missed the NBA playoffs in two of his four seasons in Los Angeles.

Last season, the Lakers went 33-49, which had them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference (they missed the playoffs and the play-in tournament).