LeBron James' Injury Status For Clippers-Lakers Game

LeBron James is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in California.

However, they could be without their best player for the game, as LeBron James is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) questionable for Tuesday."

The four-time NBA Champion is coming off an impressive performance on Sunday night against the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.

After trailing by 25 points at halftime, the Lakers came back to win 121-112, and James led the way with 37 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

On the season, he has averages of 29.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest in 37 games.

James continues to play phenomenally, but the Lakers are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-25 record in 47 games.

That said, they are 6-4 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

In addition, the Western Conference has been tight, so they are only one game out of the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot).

The two teams last faced off in November, and the Clippers won 114-101 (they hosted the game).

James had 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Clippers come into the matchup as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 25-24 record in 49 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

In their most recent game, the Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 112-98 in Texas.