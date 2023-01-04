LeBron James' Injury Status For Heat-Lakers Game

LeBron James is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Miami Heat in Los Angeles, California.

However, they could be without their best player, as LeBron James is listed as questionable for the contest.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) questionable for Wednesday."

The four-time NBA Champion is in the middle of an impressive stretch of games, as he has scored 43+ points in each of the last two.

On Monday night, the Lakers beat the Hornets 121-115 in Charlotte, and James erupted for 43 points, six rebounds and 11 assists in 40 minutes of playing time.

Through 29 games, the former first-overall pick is now averaging 29.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest on 51.0% shooting from the field.

While he is playing like a top-ten player in the world, the Lakers have struggled to start the 2022-23 NBA season.

They come into the night tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

Over 37 games, the Lakers are 16-21, but they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

At home, the Lakers are mediocre, with an 8-8 record in 16 games hosted in Los Angeles.

Last month, they lost 112-98 to the Heat in Miami, Florida.

James had 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists in 34 minutes of playing time.

The Heat are 20-18 in 38 games, which has them tied with the New York Knicks for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 8-10 in 18 games played on the road.