LeBron James' Injury Status For Kings-Lakers Game

LeBron James is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game.

On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Sacramento Kings in California.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as LeBron James is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) questionable for Wednesday."

The four-time NBA Champion is in the middle of an unbelievable season with averages of 29.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest while shooting 51.1% from the field.

On Monday night, the Lakers beat the Houston Rockets 140-132, and James had 48 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

At 38, he is still among the top-ten players in the world, but the Lakers have struggled.

They are 20-24 in 44 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

However, they are 6-4 in their last ten games and only one game out of the tenth seed (which is the final play-in tournament spot).

At home, the Lakers have been solid, with an 11-10 record in 21 games hosted in Los Angeles, California.

James is in his 20th season in the NBA (fifth with the Lakers), and they are coming off a season where they went 33-49 and missed the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Kings are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-18 record in 42 games.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Kings have gone 10-9 in the 19 games that they have played away from Sacramento, California.

