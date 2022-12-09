LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-76ers Game

LeBron James is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers.

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

On Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors, they played without LeBron James, but the four-time NBA Champion is listed as probable for Friday's game against the 76ers.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) probable for Friday."

James is currently averaging 25.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 17 games.

He is also shooting 46.6% from the field and 33.1% from the three-point range.

The Lakers lost the game against the Raptors 126-113, which dropped them to 10-14 in their first 24 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak but are 6-4 in their last ten games.

Right now, the Lakers are the 13th seed in the Western Conference, but since the conference has been tight, they are only 4.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the fourth seed.

On the road, they have gone 4-8 in 12 games.

As for the 76ers, they come into the night after losing to the Houston Rockets (132-123) in overtime on Monday night.

They are 12-12 in their first 24 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Currently, the 76ers are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

At home, they have been solid with a 7-5 record in 12 games hosted in Pennsylvania.

The Eastern Conference has also been tight, as the 76ers are only one game behind the Brooklyn Nets for the fourth seed.

