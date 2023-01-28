LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Celtics Game

LeBron James is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics.

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Massachusetts to face off with the Boston Celtics.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as LeBron James is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) questionable for Saturday."

The four-time NBA Champion is in the middle of an unbelievable season with averages of 29.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 39 games (he is also shooting 50.7% from the field).

Last month, James turned 38, but he is still playing at MVP-level, which has him among the ten best players in the NBA.

Yet, even with James playing like this, the Lakers have had a mediocre 2022-23 season.

They enter the matchup with the Celtics as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 23-26 record in 49 games.

Over the last ten games, the Lakers are 5-5, and they are 10-14 in the 24 games they have played on the road.

James is in his fifth season with the team, and while they won the 2020 NBA Championship, they have also missed the playoffs in two out of his first four seasons.

As for the Celtics, they are the best team in the NBA, with a 35-15 record in 50 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and an outstanding 18-6 in the 24 games they've hosted in Boston.

That said, the Celtics come into the night in the middle of a three-game losing streak.