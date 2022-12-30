LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Hawks Game

LeBron James is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks.

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Georgia to take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

For the game, their best player LeBron James is on the injury report listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) questionable for Friday."

James comes into the night with impressive averages of 27.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 27 games.

The four-time NBA Champion is also celebrating a birthday, as he is now 38 years old.

Even at that age, he has still been among the best players in the NBA to start the 2022-23 NBA season.

That said, the Lakers are currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 14-21 record in 35 games.

They are coming off a 112-98 loss to the Miami Heat in Florida on Wednesday night.

James played 34 minutes and had 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists on 10/18 shooting from the field.

Over the last ten games, the Lakers have gone 4-6, and they are 6-13 in 19 games on the road.

The four-time MVP is in his 20th season in the NBA and fifth playing for the Lakers.

In 2020, they won the NBA Championship, but they have also missed the postseason in two of his four seasons with the franchise.

As for the Hawks, they enter Friday as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-18 record in 35 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and 11-7 in 18 at home.