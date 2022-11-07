LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Jazz Game

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Salt Lake City to face off with the Utah Jazz, but they will be without their best player for the game.

LeBron James has been ruled out for the contest due to a foot injury, and this will be the first game he has missed so far this season.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (foot) ruled out Monday."

The four-time NBA Champion has averaged 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest through the first nine games of the season.

At 37 years old, he is still one of the top players in the league, but the Lakers have been a mess to start the season.

They started 0-5 and then won two games in a row, but they are now on a two-game losing streak.

Through the first nine games, they are 2-7 and do not look like a playoff team.

James joined the Lakers in the summer of 2018, and while they won the NBA Championship in 2020, they have missed the playoffs in two of the four seasons he has been there.

Last season, they were the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 33-49 record.

Their two wins this season have come against the New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets.

Meanwhile, their seven losses have come against the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Jazz and Nuggets.

On Sunday, they lost at home to the Cavs by a score of 114-100.

As for the Jazz, they have been one of the best surprises to start the season.

They had been seen as a team who would be among the bottom of the Western Conference standings after trading away All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

However, they are an impressive 8-3 in their first 11 games.