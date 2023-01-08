LeBron James is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings.

FINAL UPDATE: LeBron James will play in Saturday's game.

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the second night of a back-to-back when they face off with the Kings in Sacramento.

For the game, their best player LeBron James is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) questionable Saturday."

The four-time NBA Champion played 33 minutes and put up 27 points, seven rebounds and ten assists on Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks (the Lakers won 130-114).

James is in his 20th season in the NBA but is still among the top players in the entire league.

He comes into Saturday's game with impressive averages of 28.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest on 51.1% shooting from the field.

With the victory over the Hawks, the Lakers are now in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

They are currently the 12th seed in the Western Conference with an 18-21 record in 39 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 5-5 (and on the road, they are 8-13 in 21 games).

However, the Lakers are only one game behind the Utah Jazz for the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot).

As for the Kings, they enter the night with a 20-17 record in 37 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the west.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 11-8 in the 19 games they have hosted in Sacramento.

In December, the Kings beat the Lakers 134-120 (at home in Sacramento).

James had 31 points, six rebounds and 11 assists in 34 minutes.