LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Kings Game

LeBron James is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings.

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be on the road to face off with the the Sacramento Kings

For the game, LeBron James is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) probable for Wednesday."

James did not play in Monday's 130-104 blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.

In 22 games this season, the four-time NBA Champion is averaging 27.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.

He is also shooting 48.5% from the field and 31.2% from the three-point range.

While James has played well, the Lakers have not had a good start to the 2022-23 season.

They are currently the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 13-17 record in 30 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 5-5, and on the road, they are 5-10 in 15 games.

James is in his fifth season with the organization, and they have missed the NBA Playoffs in two of the last four seasons (in 2020, they won the NBA Championship).

As for the Kings, they have been a pleasant surprise to start the season.

The franchise has not been to the postseason since 2006, but right now, they are tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 16-13 in 29 games and 8-5 in 13 games hosted in Sacramento.

Over the last ten games, the Kings have gone 6-4, and they are coming off a 125-119 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

