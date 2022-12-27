LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Magic Game

LeBron James is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic.

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Florida to face off with the Orlando Magic.

For the game, LeBron James is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, which means that he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) probable for Tuesday."

James comes into the matchup with the Magic averaging 27.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest in 25 games.

The four-time NBA Champion is also shooting 49.7% from the field, and has scored 30+ points in each of his last seven games.

On Christmas, he had an impressive 38 points, six rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes of playing time, but the Lakers lost 124-115 to the Dallas Mavericks.

Even though James is playing like a top-ten player in the league, the Lakers have not had a good season.

They are currently in the middle of a four-game losing streak and have gone 3-7 in their last ten games.

Right now, the Lakers are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 13-20 record in 33 games.

On the road, they are 5-12 in 17 games.

As for the Magic, they are 13-21 in 34 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, they have been playing well over the last few weeks and are 8-2 in their previous ten games.

At home, the Magic are 9-9 in the 18 games they have hosted in Orlando, Florida.