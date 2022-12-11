LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Pistons Game

LeBron James is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons.

On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Michigan to take on the Detroit Pistons.

For the game, four-time NBA Champion LeBron James is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable which means he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) probable for Sunday."

James comes into the night with averages of 25.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 18 games.

On Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, James had 23 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals in 44 minutes.

However, the Lakers lost 133-122 in overtime.

Even at 37 years old, James is still one of the best players in the NBA and plays an astonishing 35.9 minutes per contest.

The Lakers come into the matchup with the Pistons as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

They are 10-15 in 25 games and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 5-5 and are 4-9 in 13 games on the road.

James is in his 20th season in the NBA and fifth with the Lakers.

While they won the NBA Championship in 2020, they have also missed the NBA Playoffs in two out of the last four seasons.

As for the Pistons, they enter the night with a 7-21 record, which is the most losses in the NBA.

They are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference and 4-8 in 12 games at home.