LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Suns Game

LeBron James is questionable for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.
UPDATE: LeBron James has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.

On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns.  

For the game, LeBron James is on the injury report listed as questionable. 

He has missed the last four games after getting hurt against the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 9. 

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (adductor) questionable for Tuesday." 

James is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest in the ten games he's played.  

He's in his 20th season in the NBA and fifth with the Lakers (after signing with the organization in the summer of 2018). 

Surprisingly, the Lakers have gone 3-1 in the last four games without James, and they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak. 

In their last three games, they have beaten the Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs. 

One of the biggest reasons for their recent success has been the play of Anthony Davis. 

The eight-time NBA All-Star has been sensational, averaging 35 points, 17.3 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals per contest over the three-game winning streak (via Ballislife). 

If the Lakers are to turn around their season, they will need Davis to play like a superstar consistently. 

Currently, they are 5-10 in their first 15 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference. 

However, they are only 5.5 games behind the Utah Jazz, who are the first seed. 

The Suns will be a good challenge, as they are 10-6 in their first 16 games and tied for the second seed. 

On the road, the Lakers are 0-5, so they are still looking for their first win outside of Los Angeles. 

The Suns are an impressive 8-1 in nine games at home in Arizona. 

