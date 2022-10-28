LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Timberwolves Game

The Los Angeles Lakers will be in Minnesota playing the Timberwolves at the Target Center on Friday evening.

Their best player (LeBron James) is on the injury report for the game.

However, the four-time NBA Champion is listed as probable (left foot), so he will likely be in the starting lineup.

The Lakers are still looking for their first win of the new season as they are 0-4 with losses to the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets.

James comes into the game averaging 25.2 points, 10.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest.

At 37 years old, he is still among the ten best players in the NBA.

Last season, the Lakers went 33-49 and missed the NBA Playoffs for the second time in four seasons.

So far this season, they look nothing like a playoff team.

James is currently in his 20th season in the NBA and fifth with the Lakers.

As for the Timberwolves, they come into the night 3-2 in their first five contests.

They have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder (twice) and San Antonio Spurs (their two losses came against the Utah Jazz and Spurs).

The roster is loaded with talented players such as Anthony Edwards, D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

Last season, they went 46-36 and made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018.

They acquired Gobert in a blockbuster trade with the Jazz during the offseason, so they are still getting acclimated to playing with the All-Star center.