LeBron James' Injury Status For Nets-Lakers Game

LeBron James is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.
The Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in California on Sunday night.

However, they will likely be without their best player for the game.

Four-time NBA Champion LeBron James is listed as doubtful due to a left adductor strain. 

ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "LeBron James has been upgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s game vs the Nets, per the Lakers"

James left Wednesday's game early against the Los Angeles Clippers, and then he did not play in their most recent game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. 

James is in his 20th season in the NBA, and he has been averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest. 

However, the Lakers have been a mess to start the season. 

After starting out 0-5, they won two games in a row, but are now on another five-game losing streak. 

Coming into Sunday night's game against the Nets, they are 2-10 in their first 12 games of the season. 

At home, they are 2-5 in seven games (but 0-5 on the road). 

Meanwhile, the Nets come into the game with a 6-7 record in 13 games. 

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and have won four out of their last five games. 

Kevin Durant has been sensational to start the 2022-23 NBA season, averaging 30.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest.

The Nets are 3-4 at home and 3-3 in the six games they have played on the road. 

Last season, the Nets lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, while the Lakers were the 12th seed in the Western Conference and missed the postseason. 

