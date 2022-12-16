LeBron James' Injury Status For Nuggets-Lakers Game

LeBron James is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers.

On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Denver Nuggets in California.

For the game, LeBron James is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, which means he will likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) listed probable for Friday."

James comes into the night averaging 26.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 20 games.

He is also shooting 47.5% from the field and 31.5% from the three-point range.

On Tuesday night, the Lakers lost 122-118 in overtime to the Boston Celtics, and James finished his night with 33 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block on 14/25 shooting from the field.

Even at 37, he is still one of the best players in the NBA.

That being said, the Lakers are struggling with an 11-16 record in 27 games, which has them 12th seed in the Western Conference.

One positive is the west has been close, so they are only 2.0 games behind the Golden State Warriors for the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot).

At home, the Lakers have gone 6-7 in 13 games hosted in Los Angeles, California.

As for the Nuggets, they come into the night with a 17-10 record in 27 games, which has them as the third seed in the west.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and 9-7 in the 16 games they have played on the road away from Colorado.