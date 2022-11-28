LeBron James' Injury Status For Pacers-Lakers Game

On Monday night, the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers are facing off in California.

For the game, LeBron James is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (adductor) probable for Monday."

James missed five games in a row with an adductor injury, but he has returned and started in each of the last two games.

The Lakers played the San Antonio Spurs back-to-back nights in Texas on Friday and Saturday.

They won both games, which was their first two wins on the road of the season (they are now 2-6 in eight games away from Los Angeles).

On Saturday, James was brilliant, putting up 39 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

He also shot 11/21 from the field and 7/12 from the three-point range.

The four-time NBA Champion is averaging 25.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest.

Currently, the Lakers are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 7-11 record in 18 games, but they have won five out of their last six games.

With the Western Conference being so tight, they are lucky they are still only 5.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns, who are the first seed.

The Pacers will be a challenging matchup as they are off to a solid start to the 2022-23 season.

They come into the night with an 11-8 record in their first 19 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

At home, the Lakers are 5-5, while the Pacers are 4-4 on the road.