LeBron James' Injury Status For Pelicans-Lakers Game

On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in California.

For the game, LeBron James is listed on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (foot) "probable" for Wednesday."

Since he is probable, he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.

The four-time NBA Champion is off to an excellent start to the season averaging 25.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest.

He is still clearly one of the best players in the NBA, but the team has struggled in a big way.

They come into the night with a 1-5 record in their first six games of the season.

Before beating the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night, they had been 0-5, which had them as the worst team in the NBA.

Their 121-110 win over the Nuggets was impressive, but they will need to build off that.

James is in his fifth season with the Lakers, and while he led them to the 2020 NBA Championship, they have missed the NBA Playoffs in two out of the four seasons that he has been there.

As for the Pelicans, they come into the game with a 4-2 record in their first six games of the season.

Last season, they traded for C.J. McCollum, which was a massive addition to the roster.

So far on the new season, the veteran shooting guard is averaging 20.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest.

The Pelicans lost in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs to the Phoenix Suns in six games.

However, they did not have Zion Williamson for the entire season, so they are expected to be even better this year.