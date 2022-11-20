Skip to main content

LeBron James' Injury Status For Spurs-Lakers Game

LeBron James is questionable for Sunday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers.
The Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in California on Sunday night.

For the game, LeBron James is listed as questionable (the four-time NBA Champion has missed each of the last three games). 

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (adductor) questionable for Sunday."

James got injured in a game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 9 and has not played since.

The 37-year-old has gotten off to a solid start to the season with averages of 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest on 45.7% shooting from the field.

However, he is shooting 23.9% from the three-point range.

The Lakers have not been a good team this season, with a 4-10 record in their first 14 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Western Conference.

They are one of only four teams with four or fewer wins through the first month of the season.

After starting 0-5, they won two games in a row and then went on another five-game losing streak.

Right now, they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak after beating the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday and Detroit Pistons on Friday.

They will have an excellent chance to extend their winning streak because the Spurs are one of the coldest teams in the league.

After starting out the season 5-2 in their first seven games, they have gone just 1-8 in their last nine games and are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

The Lakers are 4-5 in nine games at home, while the Spurs are 3-5 in eight games on the road.

