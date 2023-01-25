LeBron James' Injury Status For Spurs-Lakers Game

LeBron James is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game.

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in California.

They are on the second night of a back-to-back after losing 133-115 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

For Wednesday's game against the Spurs, their best player LeBron James is on the injury report listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) questionable Wednesday."

The four-time NBA Champion is coming off an impressive game (against the Clippers) where he had 46 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block.

On the season, James has averages of 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 38 games (he is also shooting 50.9% from the field).

While James has played like an MVP candidate, the Lakers have had a mediocre first half of the 2022-23 season.

They are 22-26 in 48 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Lakers have gone 5-5, and they are 12-12 in the 24 games they have hosted at home in Los Angeles, California.

As for the Spurs, they are the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 14-33 record in 47 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and have gone 2-8 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Spurs are 5-16 in the 21 games they have played away from San Antonio, Texas.

Both teams missed the 2022 NBA Playoffs last season.