LeBron James' Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Lakers Game

On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in California.

LeBron James is on the injury report for the game, but he is listed as probable, so he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (adductor) probable for Wednesday."

James missed five games in a row but has returned and started in each of the last three games.

On the season, the four-time NBA Champion is averaging 25.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

The Lakers have gotten off to a tough start to the season with a 7-12 record in their first 19 games.

They are currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference and 5-5 in their last ten games.

On Monday night, they lost to the Indiana Pacers 116-115 at home (they blew a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter).

James is in his fifth season with the organization, and while they won the NBA Championship in 2020, they have missed the playoffs in two of his four seasons with the franchise.

With how they have played this season, there is no guarantee they will make the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

As for the Trail Blazers, they are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday evening, so Wednesday's game will be the second night of a back-to-back.

They are currently 11-9 in their first 20 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the west.

On the road, they have been impressive, with a 7-5 record in 12 games away from Oregon.