Skip to main content

LeBron James' Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Lakers Game

LeBron James is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in California.  

LeBron James is on the injury report for the game, but he is listed as probable, so he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.  

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (adductor) probable for Wednesday."

James missed five games in a row but has returned and started in each of the last three games.  

On the season, the four-time NBA Champion is averaging 25.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.  

The Lakers have gotten off to a tough start to the season with a 7-12 record in their first 19 games.   

They are currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference and 5-5 in their last ten games.  

On Monday night, they lost to the Indiana Pacers 116-115 at home (they blew a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter). 

James is in his fifth season with the organization, and while they won the NBA Championship in 2020, they have missed the playoffs in two of his four seasons with the franchise.  

With how they have played this season, there is no guarantee they will make the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

As for the Trail Blazers, they are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday evening, so Wednesday's game will be the second night of a back-to-back. 

They are currently 11-9 in their first 20 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the west.

On the road, they have been impressive, with a 7-5 record in 12 games away from Oregon. 

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here 

USATSI_19523306_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LeBron James' Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19505368_168388303_lowres
News

Mavs' Star Ejected For Flagrant-2 Foul On Jordan Poole

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19504339_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Leads The NBA In This Surprising Stat

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19469942_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Paul George's Injury Status For Clippers-Trail Blazers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19527500_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors And Mavs Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19521945_168388303_lowres
News

Timberwolves Must Find Identity With Karl-Anthony Towns Out

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19516714_168388303_lowres
News

New York Knicks Make A Roster Move On Tuesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19454414_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jaden Ivey's Status For Knicks-Pistons Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19469259_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Update On Kawhi Leonard's Status This Week

By Brett Siegel