LeBron James' Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Lakers Game

LeBron James' Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Lakers Game

LeBron James is listed as probable for Sunday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
The Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday afternoon in California, looking for their first win of the new season.

They are 0-2 with losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers.

For the game on Sunday, LeBron James is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable (as relayed by Underdog NBA). 

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (foot) probable for Sunday."

James is averaging 25.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest through the season's first two games.   

Even at 37 years old, he is still very clearly one of the top ten players in the NBA.

Last season, the Lakers went just 33-49, but James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.   

Right now, they are in an interesting spot because the roster does not seem to be a great fit.  

In their most recent loss to the Clippers, Lonnie Walker scored 26 points, while Anthony Davis scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds. 

They will need consistent production from the players around James if they want to be a good team. 

As for the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard missed most of last season, but so far, he is off to a great start. 

In the first two games, he is averaging 30.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. 

The Trail Blazers are 2-0 with wins over the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns. 

